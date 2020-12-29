St. Joe Co. & SB City Offices To Continue Closures Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 14 minutes ago

The County-City Building in South Bend pictured Monday, November 5, 2018.
Credit JENNIFER WEINGART / WVPE PUBLIC RADIO

St. Joseph County and South Bend city offices will extend limited in-person availability through mid-January due to the pandemic.

(You can read more from a release issued by the City of South Bend below.) 

Based on the recommendation of the St. Joseph County Department of Health, most offices for the City of South Bend and St. Joseph County will continue to limit in-person access to the County-City Building and Courthouse Complex through Friday, January 15, 2020.

All meetings will continue to be conducted virtually. The public may access these meetings via the information provided on the corresponding agenda for each meeting. Agendas for each meeting can be found at http://sjcindiana.com/agendacenter.

The South Bend Common Council will continue to hold meetings virtually. Residents can access the agenda and links to join the meetings at https://southbendin.gov/department/common-council/.

The County-City Building will remain open for people needing to access the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic. 

Anyone under the supervision of the Adult Probation Department is directed to call their Probation Officer to determine reporting requirements.

Those needing services for all other departments are encouraged to contact those departments directly to either schedule an appointment, or to conduct their business either over the phone, or online. Many county services are available online at http://sjcindiana.com. City services can be found at www.southbendin.gov/covid19cityservices.

A full directory of county offices is available online at http://sjcindiana.com/directory. City offices can be reached by dialing 311, or by calling 574-233-0311.  

Persons needing to conduct business with the courts should utilize drop boxes located in each courthouse. Child Support and Small Claims payments can still be made in person.

The Juvenile Justice Center will be closing to the public at noon daily. Those with business before the Probate Court, or under the supervision of their probation department should contact them directly to determine reporting requirements and case status.

The St. Joseph County Jail and Police Records Division are also closed to the public and will not be conducting fingerprinting. Information about requesting background checks by mail and instructions for Handgun Licenses can be found at http://sjcindiana.com/357/Records-Division

The Mishawaka Annex remains open for immunizations, however the Penn Township Assessor’s office is also closed to the public.

St. Joseph County Parks remain open to the public, and outdoor activities where physical distancing can be maintained is encouraged, however their offices are closed to the public.

