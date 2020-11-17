St. Joseph Co. Commission Votes For Fines For Face Mask Order Violations At Businesses

By Gemma DiCarlo 1 hour ago


St. Joseph County businesses can now be fined up to $250 for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. The County Board of Commissioners voted two to one to pass the enforcement order Tuesday morning. 

District 3 Commissioner Deb Fleming voted against the ordinance, citing her concern about what she says is a lack of scientific evidence that face masks effectively slow the spread of COVID-19. Many scientists and doctors claim otherwise.

According to the ordinance, only businesses can be fined, and only for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. Individuals can’t be fined, and businesses won’t be penalized for failing to enforce masking among customers.

Additionally, all fines will be complaint-driven. The health department can only administer a fine if someone issues a complaint against a business.

The order will be in effect until April 2021.

 

