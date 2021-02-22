St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Will Operate Monday Despite Delayed Shipments

After one shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from the state never arrived and another was delayed last week due to inclement weather, it was unclear whether the St. Joseph County Health Department could operate its vaccination clinic Monday, Feb. 22.

But County Health Officer Dr. Bob Einterz said Monday morning the health department has enough borrowed doses to keep all 500 scheduled appointments at its South Bend clinic.

Einterz said St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Maple City Health Care Center, the State Department of Homeland Security and local HealthLinc centers all donated doses to the health department’s clinic at St. Hedwig Memorial Center.

He said he expects both shipments of 2,500 doses – 5,000 doses total – to arrive Monday afternoon.

