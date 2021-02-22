St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Will Operate Monday Despite Delayed Shipments

By 1 hour ago

Credit (Provided by IU Health)

After one shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from the state never arrived and another was delayed last week due to inclement weather, it was unclear whether the St. Joseph County Health Department could operate its vaccination clinic Monday, Feb. 22.

 

But County Health Officer Dr. Bob Einterz said Monday morning the health department has enough borrowed doses to keep all 500 scheduled appointments at its South Bend clinic.

 

Einterz said St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Maple City Health Care Center, the State Department of Homeland Security and local HealthLinc centers all donated doses to the health department’s clinic at St. Hedwig Memorial Center.

 

He said he expects both shipments of 2,500 doses – 5,000 doses total –  to arrive Monday afternoon.

 

This story will be updated.

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

 

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

 

Tags: 
St. Joseph County Health Department
Covid-19
Vaccine
Local

Related Content

Coronavirus: Winter Storms Delay Vaccine Expansion, Holcomb Signs Liability Protections

By Lauren Chapman 5 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana Department of Health reported 201 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 11,947 confirmed deaths. The state also reported more than 6,000 new cases in the last week – the fewest weekly reported total since early October.

UPDATE: Biden Tours Michigan Vaccine Plant, Defends Progress On COVID As Weather Delays 6M Shots

By ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press Feb 19, 2021
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW: 

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden has toured a state-of-the art coronavirus vaccine plant. He was intent on showcasing progress against the virus even as extreme winter weather across the U.S. handed his vaccination campaign its first major setback, delaying shipment of about 6 million doses and causing temporary closures of inoculation sites in many communities. While acknowledging the weather is "slowing up the distribution right now," Biden said at the Pfizer plant in Michigan that he believes "we'll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year." Disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice have left the White House and states scrambling to make up lost ground as three days' worth of vaccine shipments were temporarily delayed. 