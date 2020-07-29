St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. Issues New Guidance On Reopening Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials have added 18 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana's pandemic total as the state also reported a sharp increase in the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory infection caused by the virus. Indiana hospitals had 907 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, a jump of 72 from a day earlier and the most since early June. Those Indiana hospitalizations have grown by about 50% since late June. Gov. Eric Holcomb cited that trend when he announced a statewide face mask mandate that took effect Monday.
The Department of Workforce Development says it will borrow from the federal government to shore up its unemployment trust fund, which has paid more than three-quarters of its balance to out-of-work Hoosiers through the pandemic.