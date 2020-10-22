St. Joseph County Health Officer Urges Community Members To Avoid Gatherings

At the St. Joseph County Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, County Health Officer Bob Einterz gave a COVID-19 status update.

He said the current level of community spread in the county makes it extremely difficult to pinpoint outbreaks; however, there are a few places community members should know to avoid.

“The places that we all know where people congregate in close groups in indoors: schools, churches, homes, at parties, bars, et cetera,” Einterz said.

Given the level of community spread, he recommended community members avoid social gatherings, especially those larger than 10 people.

“Quite frankly, at this stage, I would suggest anything outside one’s own family unit is a gathering that’s one too many,” Einterz said.

This is the only way, Einterz said, to change the slope of the county’s infection curve. On Wednesday afternoon, St. Joseph County moved into the orange category on the state’s COVID-19 map, meaning there is medium to high community spread in the county.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.