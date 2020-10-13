St. Joseph County (Indiana) Health Dept. Asks Faith Leaders To Take Services Online Until Mar. 2021

Leaders of the St. Joseph County Health Department are asking faith leaders in the county to take services online from now through March of 2021. In the letter, doctors state that five clusters of coronavirus have been associated with attendance at faith-related gatherings in the county over the course of the last six weeks. Dr. Robert Einterz, the County Health Officer, confirms that the letter was widely distributed to all faith communities in the county for which the health department had contact information.

(You can read the letter below.)