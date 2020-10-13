St. Joseph County (Indiana) Health Dept. Asks Faith Leaders To Take Services Online Until Mar. 2021

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Leaders of the St. Joseph County Health Department are asking faith leaders in the county to take services online from now through March of 2021. In the letter, doctors state that five clusters of coronavirus have been associated with attendance at faith-related gatherings in the county over the course of the last six weeks.  Dr. Robert Einterz, the County Health Officer, confirms that the letter was widely distributed to all faith communities in the county for which the health department had contact information.    

(You can read the letter below.) 

Tags: 
St. Joseph County
Indiana
Covid-19
churches
faith
virtual service
Local

Related Content

Indiana Added To Chicago's Emergency Travel Order, But Commuters Are Exempt

By 4 hours ago
Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP

Chicago’s Department of Public Health officially added Indiana to its emergency travel order on Tuesday, Oct. 13. That means travelers between the two states must quarantine for 14 days after arriving at their destination.

Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said that students and workers who regularly cross the Indiana-Illinois border are exempt from the order, so commuters will not be affected. 

However, anyone traveling for personal reasons that do not involve medical care or shared parental custody must quarantine.

Indiana Rental Assistance Program Taking New Applications

By Brandon Smith 4 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Hoosiers facing eviction and in need of help paying their rent can once again get assistance from the state.