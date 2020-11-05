St. Joseph County (Indiana) Key Race Results

By 3 minutes ago

Congresswoman Walorski appears on Election Night with other Republican candidates on the ballot in St. Joseph County.
Credit Gemma DiCarlo/WVPE


Over 116,000 ballots were cast in St. Joe County, surpassing the 113,000 cast in 2016. 

Democrat Donald Westerhausen lost his second bid against Republican incumbent Dale Devon for the District 5 State House seat by less than 1.5 percentage points. 

Republican Jake Teshka flipped the District 7 state house seat, which has long been held by Democrats. He defeated incumbent Ross Deal by 8 percentage points. 

In county races, Republican Derek Dieter beat longtime councilman Oliver Davis for the District 2 County Commission seat with just over 51 percent of the vote. In the District 3 race, Republican incumbent Deb Fleming held onto her seat, beating Democrat Hodge Patel by less than 3 percentage points. 

The County Coroner race was also close, with Republican Patricia Jordan beating incumbent Democrat Michael McGann by less than 2 percentage points.

Again, these results are unofficial. The Election Board will meet to certify them on Friday, Nov. 13.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
ELECTION results
St. Joseph County
2020 election
Local

Related Content

NEW: St. Joseph Co. (Indiana) Releases Final Unofficial Election Results

By Diane Daniels Nov 4, 2020

NEW (Nov.5 )

The St. Joseph Co. Clerk's office has released the final count of unofficial vote results as of the end of the day on Thurs., Nov. 5th.

The full results are below.

Unofficial Elkhart County Election Returns Are In

By & Diane Daniels Nov 4, 2020
JUSTIN HICKS/WVPE

Unofficial election results have been posted by Elkhart County.

Republicans Expand Supermajority In Indiana House, Only Lose One Seat In Senate

By Brandon Smith 5 hours ago
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Republicans strengthened their grip on the Indiana House of Representatives in the 2020 election. The final Statehouse races were called Thursday.