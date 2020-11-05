St. Joseph County (Indiana) Key Race Results

Over 116,000 ballots were cast in St. Joe County, surpassing the 113,000 cast in 2016.
Democrat Donald Westerhausen lost his second bid against Republican incumbent Dale Devon for the District 5 State House seat by less than 1.5 percentage points.
Republican Jake Teshka flipped the District 7 state house seat, which has long been held by Democrats. He defeated incumbent Ross Deal by 8 percentage points.
In county races, Republican Derek Dieter beat longtime councilman Oliver Davis for the District 2 County Commission seat with just over 51 percent of the vote. In the District 3 race, Republican incumbent Deb Fleming held onto her seat, beating Democrat Hodge Patel by less than 3 percentage points.
The County Coroner race was also close, with Republican Patricia Jordan beating incumbent Democrat Michael McGann by less than 2 percentage points.
Again, these results are unofficial. The Election Board will meet to certify them on Friday, Nov. 13.
Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo
If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.