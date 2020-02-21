St. Joseph County Public Library Breaks Ground on Expansion and Renovation

The St. Joseph County Public Library broke ground Friday morning on its major renovation and expansion project.

When finished the main branch of the SJCPL in downtown South Bend will cover a whole block. There will be new outdoor spaces and a community learning center and auditorium.

“This is really the official beginning of the construction period," said Debra Futa, the Library's executive director. "What we’ve worked for, what we’ve worked for so long, the last several years, finally feels like it’s coming to the point where it’s really taking off.”

Futa said next there will be some demolition on the block and renovations inside the current building will begin.

The project is expected to be finished, and the new library opened, some time next summer.