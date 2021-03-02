St. Joseph County Recognized For Solar And Pollinator-Friendliness

The St. Joseph County Commissioners accept the SolSmart Gold award for meeting national benchmarks to encourage the growth of solar energy.
St. Joseph County was recently recognized for being “solar-friendly” and for protecting pollinator habitats in its development projects. The county received the SolSmart Gold designation for meeting national benchmarks to encourage the growth of solar energy. 

SolSmart helps local governments meet those national benchmarks by streamlining zoning approvals and reviewing planning and zoning guidelines. St. Joseph County was recognized for having efficient permitting and zoning processes and training staff on solar energy codes, among other things.

Most notably, the county was recognized as the first in Indiana to include a “pollinator-friendly” requirement in its zoning ordinance. 

 

Bill Shalliol, executive director of economic development for the county, said that means projects like the St. Joseph Solar Farm in Granger have to include vegetation around solar panels that keeps the land healthy and productive.

 

“A lot of places either put just gravel down or just leave it as barren dirt, but the pollinator-friendly plantings really serve to rejuvenate the soil,” he said.

 

Shalliol said county officials are excited to have the designation and anticipate the announcement of larger solar projects later this year. 

 

