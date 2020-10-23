St. Joseph County Sees Long Lines Of Early Voters, Weekend Voting Available As Of Saturday

St. Joseph County is offering the first weekend of early voting this weekend. Voters can go to the County-City Building in downtown South Bend or the County Services Building in Mishawaka on Lincolnway West Saturday, Oct. 24th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25th from noon to 4 p.m.

Weekend voting will be offered next weekend in St. Joseph County as well. Early voting opportunities will still be available weekdays at the South Bend and Mishawaka locations mentioned above from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 1st. On Mon., Nov. 2nd (the last day of early voting) hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon.



Meantime, more than 1 million Indiana voters requested early ballots this fall amid worries about the coronavirus, a record number but still lower than officials initially projected. The Indiana secretary of state’s office, which oversees state election policy, said 559,749 absentee by-mail ballots were requested across the state as of Friday. Another 530,854 voters have voted at an early voting location. Thursday was the deadline for requesting a ballot. Officials were bracing in August, however, for perhaps 10 times more mail-in ballots for this fall’s election than four years ago, expecting that some 1.3 million to 1.8 million ballots would be mailed.