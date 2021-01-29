St. Joseph Health System Moving COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic To Mishawaka

By Diane Daniels 17 minutes ago

Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

St. Joseph Health System has announced it will move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic as of next Monday to its location at St. Joe Med Center in Mishawaka. 

Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) began vaccinating health care workers in St. Joseph and Marshall Counties on Dec. 18, 2020. Since December, SJHS has partnered with the state to vaccinate the growing list of eligible Hoosiers. In the 43 days since vaccinations began, SJHS has put 11,745 shots in arms and 3,207 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

To better serve more Indiana residents, SJHS is moving its Saint Joseph County vaccination clinic. Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the SJHS vaccination clinic will be located in SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center, 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, Mishawaka, IN. Those coming for their first or second dose of the vaccine should enter using the main driveway off Holy Cross Parkway. There are reserved parking spots in the northwest corner of the main parking lot. We ask those in need of a vaccine to use the designated door to the north of the main hospital entrance and proceed through the check-in process.

SJHS cannot accommodate walk-ins at this time. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov  or by calling 211. Please bring a photo ID and your insurance card.

Please note: The SJHS Marshall County vaccine clinic will remain at its current location in SJHS Plymouth Medical Center.

