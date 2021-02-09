St. Margaret's Virtual Winter Walk Is Feb. 14-21

By Diane Daniels 34 minutes ago

St. Margaret’s House is holding a virtual Winter Walk February 14-21. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of women and children who struggle with economic poverty by providing essential services, programs and a community of respect and support.  

Information on how a sponsored one-mile walk can help further this mission is available here.  

In past years, the community has joined together in person in South Bend for a one-mile walk in solidarity with the women and children of St. Margaret’s House whose everyday means of transportation is their feet. Regardless of the weather – sun, rain, snow or sleet.  


This year to support social distancing, the walk will not be in person, but supporters are encouraged to do a one-mile walk, wherever they are, during the one week time frame from Feb. 14-21.

Walkers who participate are asked to collect contributions from sponsors.

Sign-up information for the virtual walk can be found here.

Tags: 
St. Margaret's House
South Bend
winter walk
Feature

Related Content

WVPE's Kent Fulmer One-On-One With St. Margaret's House Exec. Dir. On The 2021 Winter Walk

By Kent Fulmer Feb 8, 2021
Image provided by St. Margaret's House

WVPE's Kent Fulmer recently interviewed Kathy Schneider, who is the Executive Director of St. Margaret’s House in South Bend. They discussed how the organization is taking its annual 'Winter Walk' virtual this year, plus a whole host of other topics.