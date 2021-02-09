St. Margaret's Virtual Winter Walk Is Feb. 14-21

St. Margaret’s House is holding a virtual Winter Walk February 14-21. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of women and children who struggle with economic poverty by providing essential services, programs and a community of respect and support.

Information on how a sponsored one-mile walk can help further this mission is available here.

In past years, the community has joined together in person in South Bend for a one-mile walk in solidarity with the women and children of St. Margaret’s House whose everyday means of transportation is their feet. Regardless of the weather – sun, rain, snow or sleet.



This year to support social distancing, the walk will not be in person, but supporters are encouraged to do a one-mile walk, wherever they are, during the one week time frame from Feb. 14-21.



Walkers who participate are asked to collect contributions from sponsors.

Sign-up information for the virtual walk can be found here.