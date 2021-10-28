State health officials encourage COVID-19 booster shots for anyone who wants one

State health officials say anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot should feel free to get one.

The state’s guidance, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention direction, says Hoosiers age 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions or who are immunocompromised really need the booster.

Beyond that, though, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Hoosiers can decide for themselves whether they think they’re at risk of the virus.

“Teachers and bus drivers and governors who are shaking hands and out in big groups all the time, health care professionals – really, I think that anybody who really would like to have a booster should feel free to sign up and get a booster,” Box said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will get his booster shot soon.

Box said getting the booster – or getting the vaccine for the first time – is especially critical now, ahead of an expected winter surge of the virus.

“That, plus the fact that we’ve lost a lot of our health care professionals – people that have just gotten burned out, walked away, retired, got another job – is really going to put a burden on our system,” Box said.

Box said the good news is that, with so many people vaccinated, the likely winter surge shouldn’t be as bad as it was last year.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.