State Health Officials 'Strongly Urge' Masks In Schools, But Won't Require Them

State health officials say they’re not mandating masks in K-12 schools amid a surge of COVID-19 in part because local officials told them they want to make those decisions.

Indiana is currently experiencing the sharpest spike of cases since the early days of the pandemic.

And State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said keeping kids in school requires multiple strategies.

“Masking and vaccination, contact tracing and isolation and quarantine will allow us to achieve that goal.”

But Box added that Indiana is a state that prefers local elected officials to make decisions like whether to require masks and that she respects that desire.

Box noted she’s ordering all schools to report any positive COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff.

“Let me be clear: a positive individual must isolate and cannot return to school or work until the isolation period is over,” Box said.

Because the delta variant is more contagious than other versions of COVID-19, Box said anyone considered a close contact of a person who’s tested positive should also get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

