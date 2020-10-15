State Of Indiana & Elkhart County See New Daily High In COVID-19 Cases

Based on data released by the Indiana State Dept. of Health, on Oct. 14th, Elkhart County reported 152 new COVID-19 cases. That is a new daily high in cases for the county. Previously, on Oct. 7th, the county had reported a daily high of 128 cases. This comes on the same day that the State of Indiana is seeing a new daily high in cases. On Oct. 14th statewide there were at least 1,960 new cases.

Elkhart County's Health Officer, Dr. Lydia Mertz, issued the following statement:

How is Elkhart County doing? Not well! We have sunk to the orange level by ISDH based on the number of new cases of Covid-19 we are seeing. That means we have a significant community spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes. We need to change what we’ve been doing, and get back to the preventive measures we had been taking in August that caused our rate to come down then. We need to get vigilant, and get the number of new cases down right away.



The county metrics show we went from 163 cases/100,000 population to 296 positive cases/100,000 population, and our 7-day positivity rate went from 6.9% to 7.76%. These are the changes noted over a one-week span of time!



Please wear a cloth face covering in public, use distancing guidelines, avoid crowds, and wash your hands frequently. If you have even mild symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, please get tested. We all need to do these thingsconsistently to get the community safe again.



For more information and county-by-county breakdowns of data, go to:

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/