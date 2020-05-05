State Of Indiana To Launch PPE Marketplace For Hoosier Small Businesses

Indiana will launch a PPE marketplace Wednesday for Hoosier small businesses - many of whom must use the safety gear under the state’s reopening guidelines.

The portal – run by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation – will connect businesses of no more than 150 employees with Indiana companies that are producing the critical supplies.

IEDC Chief of Staff Luke Bosso says businesses will receive bundles through the marketplace – free of charge, at the beginning – based on the size of their company.

“These bundles include masks, face shields, one-gallon bottles and two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer," Bosso says. "At this time, only the bundles will be available on the marketplace.”

Business owners say PPE is hard to find. And the marketplace is only open to restaurants, retail, personal services and office environments.

Bosso encourages businesses to team up to find protective equipment.

“Trying to find 10 masks right now is going to be more difficult than it would be to try to find 10,000, so talk to your neighbor businesses, talk to your neighbor restaurants and work together,” Bosso says.

Bosso says Hoosier businesses should view the marketplace as a backup, not a primary source for PPE.

