State Of Indiana Mulls Moving Schools For Deaf & Blind Rather Than Fixing Old Properties

By Associated Press & Adam Pinsker IPB News 59 minutes ago

Credit https://www.deafhoosiers.com/visiting-isd

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some lawmakers and advocates say the process of relocating two deteriorating schools for blind and deaf students is being rushed because the schools sit on valuable Indianapolis real estate desirable for development.

The Indiana School for the Deaf and the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired are in dire need of updates and maintenance.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Democratic state Rep. Greg Porter from Indianapolis says moving the schools is a “development play" because the property is valuable. 

Tags: 
deaf
Blind
School
Indiana
repairs
Local

Related Content

Blind Hoosiers Sue State Agencies, Say Rights Were Violated

By Carter Barrett Aug 6, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The National Federation of the Blind filed a lawsuit in federal district court against the Indiana state agency that handles Medicaid benefits. The lawsuit alleges the state agency has committed “systemic violations of the civil rights of blind Indiana residents.” 

The lawsuit names the heads of the Family and Social Services Administration and the Division of Family Resources. 