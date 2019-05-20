State lawmaker Jim Lower says he'll challenge Rep. Justin Amash for his seat

Congressman Justin Amash is facing a likely primary for his seat. State Representative Jim Lower (R-Greenville) says he will challenge Amash for the Republican spot on the 2020 ticket.

This comes after Amash said on Twitter over the weekend that Trump has engaged in "impeachable conduct."

Joel Freeman is chair of the Kent County Republican Party. He says Amash and Trump have been elected on the same ticket before, but he’s not sure if that’s possible again in the future.



“It’s disappointing to see a Republican congressman make statements like that about a Republican president. But at the same time, Congressman Amash has been very open about his opinions about President Trump,” says Freeman.

He says there’s a lot of passion in the party on both sides – for Amash and for Trump.

“There has been certainly a divide between those two individuals for a number of years. And this I think really just kind of drew a darker line in the sand,” he says.

Tom Norton, a former village trustee and veteran who served in Afghanistan, announced a month ago that he also plans to challenge Amash.

Amash has held the seat since 2011.

