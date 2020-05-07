State Officials Clarify When And How Bars Can Reopen In Indiana

State officials say bar owners across Indiana have to use “common sense,” in part, to decide whether they’re allowed to reopen soon.

The state guidelines allow restaurants and “bars that serve food” to reopen on Monday in most of the state, at 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, bars and nightclubs are barred from reopening for several more weeks.

Gov. Eric Holcomb explains the rationale.

“Bars are typically areas where you’re sitting very close to each other, maybe on stools, standing closely,” Holcomb says.

Holcomb's general counsel Joe Heerens says even restaurants that have bar areas must keep those sections closed off in the early stages of reopening.

“Bars and taverns that might provide popcorn or Hot Pockets, that really don’t have a legitimate restaurant feature to it – we have to apply common sense to this,” Heerens says.

Heerens says the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission can provide further guidance to bar owners.

