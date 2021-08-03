State Officials Extend READI Economic Development Grant Deadline

Indiana officials are giving regions around the state an additional month to submit proposals for up to $50 million for economic development.

Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the deadline to the end of September for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).

The $500 million program launched in May. The program aims to expedite small- and large-scale projects in communities that would improve quality of life, and retain and attract workers to the area.

Ninety-one of the 92 counties in the state are participating. Fayette County the only one not included in any of the 18 regional groups identified.

Proposals will be reviewed October through November with the first-round selections announced in December.

Contact reporter Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.