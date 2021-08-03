State Officials Extend READI Economic Development Grant Deadline

By 9 minutes ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the deadline to the end of September for READI grants.
Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Indiana officials are giving regions around the state an additional month to submit proposals for up to $50 million for economic development.

Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the deadline to the end of September for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).

The $500 million program launched in May. The program aims to expedite small- and large-scale projects in communities that would improve quality of life, and retain and attract workers to the area. 

Ninety-one of the 92 counties in the state are participating. Fayette County the only one not included in any of the 18 regional groups identified.

Proposals will be reviewed October through November with the first-round selections announced in December.

Contact reporter Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.

Tags: 
READI
READI Grants
REGIONAL CITIES INITIATIVE
deadline extension

Related Content

South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership Accepting Ideas For $50 Million State Grant June 17

By Jun 16, 2021
South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership

The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is hosting a launch event June 17 where people can submit project ideas for a $50 million state grant. 

“The main goal is to invest in projects or programs that are going to accelerate our ability to attract people and accelerate our economic growth,” regional partnership president Regina Emberton said. “Our north star is increasing per-capita personal income.”

The grants come from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI.