State Officials Remain Optimistic Indiana Can Safely Host March Madness With Fans

State officials reiterated Wednesday they believe the state will be able to safely host the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball championship games next month even with fans.

But it remains unclear how states will share information on positive test results from fans attending March Madness from out of state.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said individuals from out of state who are tested in Indiana will have their results shared with their home state.

“Our out of state individuals will, that NBS data or that lab data, gets forwarded to the states and it goes onto their dashboard,” said Box.

But if a fan visiting from another state tests positive once they return home, it’s not clear how that information will reach those who came in contact with that person in Indiana for contact tracing.

Health and safety protocols for the teams were released in January that include regular testing, tracking devices to help with contact tracing, and a quarantine bubble for participants.

Last week the NCAA announced it would be letting some fans attend this year's championship games with a 25 percent capacity cap at each facility.

