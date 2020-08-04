State Police To Assist Benton Harbor Cops To Restore 'Order'

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police will send six troopers to Benton Harbor to crack down on large gatherings, loud music and reckless drivers. Benton Harbor reached out to state police in response to residents' pleas to restore "order and tranquility" in the city. The troopers will hit the streets for several weeks, starting Wednesday. Daniel McGinnis, director of public safety in Benton Harbor, says hundreds of young adults have been gathering, despite the risk of the coronavirus. McGinnis says they play loud music, twerk on top of cars and shoot guns in the air.