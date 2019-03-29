State’s new minimum wage and earned sick time laws now in effect

The state's new minimum wage and earned sick time laws take effect today. But there’s lingering controversy about how the measures made it into law.

Lawmakers adopted the ballot questions before they could go to voters – and then made significant changes before sending them to then-governor Rick Snyder for his signature.

“It’s not a true victory,” said Danielle Atkinson, a leader of the campaign to change the state’s sick time laws.” It’s not what the people of Michigan asked for, wanted or need.”

The Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to weigh in on the legality of the process. The Attorney General’s Office is also considering a request to examine the issue.

That’s causing some uncertainty for businesses.

“This has been a major source of frustration,” said Brian Calley, who was lieutenant governor under Go. Snyder and is now president of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “There’s few things that you can do to dampen economic activity and the entrepreneurial spirit than add in additional and unnecessary questions and uncertainty.”

