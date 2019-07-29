State Sen. Randy Head To Leave General Assembly

Listen to a radio version of this story.

The Indiana Senate is losing one of its leaders.

Sen. Randy Head (R-Logansport) announced Monday he will step down in August.

Head says he’s leaving to become the deputy prosecutor in Pulaski County. Before joining the Senate in 2008, he was the deputy prosecutor in Cass County.

In a statement, Head says he wanted to pursue the new opportunity and expressed his gratitude to the people of his district. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) praised Head’s knowledge, experience and passion.

Head served as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and worked on criminal justice measures, legislation aimed at curbing the opioid epidemic and most recently a school bus safety bill.

He’s the third lawmaker to step down this year. He’ll be replaced by a local Republican caucus.