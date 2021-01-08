State Vaccination Registration Experiences Slowdowns Due To High Traffic

The high traffic on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination registration website has caused delays and crashes, according to state health officials.

The problem also caused slow downs on the state’s 211 system.

Registration opened to Hoosiers aged 80 and older on Friday, which represents about 4 percent of the population.

“We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Kris Box, Indiana state health commissioner, in a statement.

People who experience difficulty registering online can also call Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 33,500 Hoosiers 80 and older had registered for the free vaccines. Of whom, 21,000 registered in the first 90 minutes registration was open.

The state will eventually allow Hoosiers age 70 and older – then 60 and older – to also schedule appointments. Gov. Eric Holcomb described that likely timeline as “weeks, not months” on Wednesday.

