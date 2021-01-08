State Vaccination Registration Experiences Slowdowns Due To High Traffic

By Lauren Chapman 2 hours ago

Registration opened to Hoosiers aged 80 and older on Friday, which represents about 4 percent of the population.
Credit (Provided by Indiana University Health)

The high traffic on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination registration website has caused delays and crashes, according to state health officials. 

The problem also caused slow downs on the state’s 211 system. 

Registration opened to Hoosiers aged 80 and older on Friday, which represents about 4 percent of the population. 

“We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Kris Box, Indiana state health commissioner, in a statement.

People who experience difficulty registering online can also call Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help. 

READ MORE: Indiana Officials Defend Rollout As Older Hoosiers Can Soon Schedule Vaccinations

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 33,500 Hoosiers 80 and older had registered for the free vaccines. Of whom, 21,000 registered in the first 90 minutes registration was open.

The state will eventually allow Hoosiers age 70 and older – then 60 and older – to also schedule appointments. Gov. Eric Holcomb described that likely timeline as “weeks, not months” on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

Tags: 
Indiana
Covid-19
Vaccine
registration slowdown
website down
Local

Related Content

When Can I Get A Vaccine In Indiana? Here's What We Know.

By BENTE BOUTHIER 7 hours ago
(Joey Mendolia/WFIU/WTIU)

NEW:  Today the Indiana Dept. of Health has issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 vaccine registration:

"High interest in COVID-19 vaccines has caused slowdowns to the state’s vaccine registration site and 211 system, but both systems are working. Hoosiers age 80 and older who are now eligible are encouraged to continue to check the sites throughout the day.

'It Gives You Some Hope': How Schools Are Planning For Teacher COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Jeanie Lindsay 6 hours ago
(Provided by Indiana University Health)

School leaders in Indiana are making plans for their staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19. In some counties, initial doses have already become available for teachers, while others are still waiting without much information about when they'll get their shot.

New Indiana COVID-19 Map Shows Fewer Counties In WVPE Listening Area In "Red"

By Diane Daniels Jan 6, 2021
Indiana Dept. of Health

The Indiana Dept. of Health has released its first updated COVID-19 map of the year 2021 and it shows fewer counties "in the red." 

In the WVPE listening area, Elkhart County is no longer in the red as of today. Kosciusko County is also out of the red. 

Red counties currently in the listening area include: LaPorte, Marshall, Starke, Pulaski and LaGrange.

Last week LaGrange county was out of the red for the first time in weeks. 

Today at 2:30pm, Indiana Gov. Holcomb will hold his first COVID-19 briefing of 2021. 