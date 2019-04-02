Stateside: Cardiologists sue the DMC; Flint residents inspire new play; why local news matters

Stateside for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Today on Stateside, three cardiologists are suing the Detroit Medical Center, citing alleged fraud and concerns over quality of care. We get the latest from the Detroit News reporter who has been following this story. Plus, we talk to staff at two small-town Michigan newspapers about what communities have to lose when local news sources go out of business.



Why three cardiologists are suing the Detroit Medical Center after being fired

Stateside’s conversation with Karen Bouffard

Ted Schreiber was once a top cardiologist at the Detroit Medical Center. But now, he is suing the DMC, claiming he lost his job after calling out alleged fraud and quality of care problems. Two other cardiologists have filed similar lawsuits.

Karen Bouffard of The Detroit News breaks down the details of these accusations, the DMC's response, and an upcoming federal inspection for two DMC healthcare facilities that could impact future funding.

W. MI Mixtape: New music from Grand Rapids hip-hop and electronic artists, plus an L.A. vibe from local duo

Stateside's conversation with John Sinkevics

It's time to take a listen to some of the music being made in West Michigan with John Sinkevics, editor and publisher of Local Spins. He tells us about three Grand Rapids-based artists with new releases, including chemical-engineer-turned-electronic-musician DJ Nick Rowland AKA Super Future, longtime fixture of the Grand Rapids hip-hop scene JROB, and electro-pop duo In the Valley Below.

NYC-based chef celebrates Dearborn’s Arab cuisine and culture in latest book

Stateside’s conversation with Edward Lee

American food is a diverse landscape, with influences from all over the world and recipes that have rich stories behind them. Edward Lee, host of the Emmy-nominated show Mind of a Chef, explores some of those stories in his new book Buttermilk Graffiti. He tells us about the stop he made in Dearborn as part of a journey across the United States exploring the intersection of food and culture.

Flint residents’ voices tell story of water crisis in new work by UM playwright

Stateside's conversation with José Casas

A new play from University of Michigan School of Music, Theater, and Dance assistant professor José Casas sheds light on the Flint water crisis through the voices of Flint residents. The play's script is based on more than 80 interviews Casas conducted with community members. We talk to Casas about using theater as a tool for social justice, and the ethical considerations of a project like his.

Small town Michigan newspaper staff on what we lose when local news disappears

Stateside’s conversation with Jim Lincoln and Sara Swanson

In the past 15 years, 1,400 newspapers across the country have gone out of business, according to the Associated Press. So what happens when there is no local news left? We disucuss with Jim Lincoln, publisher of the The Tecumseh Herald, and Sara Swanson, an editor at the Manchester Mirror, which she helped start as a blog in 2013. The two talk about the information gap that local news sources fill, and how they can create a sense of shared identity, even across political lines.

