Stateside: Democratic debate recap; how the ultra-wealthy shape our cities

Stateside for Wednesday, July 31, 2019





Today on Stateside, we analyze Tuesday night's presidential debate from a Michigan perspective. Plus, we discuss how billionaires have shaped cities around the country, including Detroit.











What Michigan voters can take away from last night’s Democratic debate

Stateside’s conversation with Adrian Hemond and Bill Nowling

On Tuesday evening, ten Democrats took the stage in Detroit for the first of two nights of CNN's presidential primary debates. Adrian Hemond is a partner at Grassroots Midwest and a former Democratic Party operative. Bill Nowling is a partner at Lambert and a former Republican Party operative. They join Stateside to recap and analyze some of the highlights of the debate.





How the ultra-wealthy shape politics, philanthropy, and culture in Michigan and beyond



Stateside’s conversation with Darrell West

The role of the ultra wealthy in our society is likely to come up often over the next year as the presidential elections kick into high gear. With that in mind, we take a look at how billionaires have shaped cities in Michigan and beyond.

Darrell West is author of the book Billionaires: Reflections on the Upper Crust. He talks about the role of billionaires in American society, and the state of income inequality in the country.





Who wins and loses when billionaires invest in Detroit?

Stateside’s conversation with Branden Snyder and Robin Boyle

Detroit has several billionaires who influence the way the city looks and feels. They provide the community with philanthropic investment and own some of Detroit's most significant buildings and infrastructure. Is this good for the city – or just good for the billionaires?

Branden Snyder is the executive director of the advocacy group Good Jobs Now. Robin Boyle is a retired professor of urban planning at Wayne State University They discuss the influence the very wealthy have had on the city of Detroit, and the benefits and drawbacks of that influence.





