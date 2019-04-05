Stateside Digital Intern

Michigan Radio is looking for a digital media intern to help produce web content for Stateside, our daily news show, and to help maintain the show's social media channels.

This paid internship starts in late May/early June, and runs through August 2019.

This is an opportunity to work with a fun team in a fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate will have an eye for news, be aware of the changing digital media environment, and be connected to social media trends.



Applicants should have a strong interest and/or knowledge of digital news and multimedia production. They should also have strong writing and communication skills and be self-motivated and dependable.

Knowledge of multimedia software applications (i.e., Adobe Suite) and photography/videography experience is a plus.

The digital media intern will work with Stateside staff to present interviews on the Michigan Radio website by transcribing interviews, adding photos or videos, adding links, and coming up with creative content to improve story presentation online and on social media.

They may also collaborate with the digital news team for Stateside series and projects that require extra attention online. Depending on the projects that come up, other duties could include gathering and taking photos, shooting video, and gathering or producing audio.

The digital media intern will work closely with the digital news team to help further develop Stateside’s engaged, online audience. A sense of humor is a plus.

Here’s what we can offer you: the opportunity to work with award-winning public radio producers in a major market, an environment where no idea is too big, and the occasional free food.

If interested, please email a cover letter, resume, and at least two writing samples to Stateside Producer April Van Buren (aprilmvb@umich.edu) and Digital Director Jodi Westrick (jowest@umich.edu). Including links to relevant multimedia projects is encouraged. Please include STATESIDE DIGITAL INTERNSHIP in the subject line.

18 hours/week during normal business hours is requested. Please include times and dates available for work in your email.

UM EEO/AA Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

