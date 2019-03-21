Stateside: Future of mass transit in MI; Harry Houdini’s Detroit death; getting rid of grades

Stateside for Thursday, March 21, 2019

Today on Stateside, a conversation about what it would take to get Michigan to rethink its approach to public transit. Plus, why the traditional A-F grading system might not make sense for the modern classroom.



Report: Michigan must invest in mass transit, or get left behind

Stateside’s conversation with Eric Lupher and Megan Owens

A newly-released paper from the Citizens Research Council of Michigan titled Rethinking Regional Transportation in Michigan’s Urban Areas says our state can, and should, do better when it comes to public transit.

Eric Lupher is with the Citizens Research Council, and Megan Owens is the executive director of the group Transportation Riders United. They joined Stateside to talk about regional transportation recommendations for Michigan, and what’s at stake if the state doesn’t change its approach.

The lingering mystery of Harry Houdini’s death in Detroit

Stateside’s conversation with Howard Markel

This week marks the 145th birthday of famous magician Harry Houdini. He was born in Budapest, Hungary on March 24, 1874, but it was his death in Detroit in 1926, on Halloween, that made international headlines. University of Michigan medical historian and PBS contributor Howard Markel tells us about the lingering mystery about the events that led up to Houdini’s tragic death.

“The Russian Five” documentary about legendary Red Wings players hits theaters throughout Michigan

Stateside's conversation with Joshua Riehl and Jenny Feterovich

The documentary The Russian Five features triumph and tragedy while exploring the impact that five Russian hockey players made on the hearts of Red Wings fans in Michigan and beyond. Director Joshua Riehl and producer Jenny Feterovich join Stateside talk about their film, which is being released in theaters across Michigan.

Howes: President Trump’s honeymoon with GM and autos is over

Stateside’s conversation with Daniel Howes

During an appearance at a tank plant in Ohio, President Trump chastised General Motors’ plan to close its Lordstown plant. Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joins Stateside to discuss the politics of the President focus on Ohio, and why Trump's call to "get that plant open" is not that simple.

Ragatz: A-F grades are an outdated way to evaluate today’s students

Stateside's conversation with Matinga Ragatz

If there's been one constant in education across the years, it's the report card. And, along with it, that fear students feel before opening a letter - or an email - to see this semester's grades. But some educators have started to question whether the traditional A-F grading system makes sense for today's students. Stateside’s education commentator Matinga Ragatz joined us to discuss why the traditional report card may be obsolete in today's classrooms.

These emails show how fight got ugly between Engler, AG investigators

Stateside's conversation with Kate Wells

After former Michigan State University President John Engler was pictured sitting courtside at the Breslin Center, investigators at the Michigan Attorney General’s office — who say they’ve been trying to schedule an interview with Engler for months — were furious. That fight escalated into a showdown between Engler’s attorney and one of Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigators. Michigan Radio’s Kate Wells helps us break down the dispute.

