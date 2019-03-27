Stateside: Kildee reacts to effort to repeal ACA; women’s life insurance pioneer; science of grief

Stateside for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Today on Stateside, Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) tells us about a newly-introduced House bill that aims to improve the Affordable Care Act, even as the Trump Administration is pushing to repeal the health care law. Plus, how the adoption system is failing children with darker skin, and how to fix it.



Rep. Kildee: Voters want bipartisan fixes for Affordable Care Act, not a repeal

Stateside's conversation with Dan Kildee

The Trump Administration dropped a surprise this week: making a move to invalidate the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare. The Justice Department now says the entire law should be declared unconstitutional.

Flint Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, joins Stateside to react to the White House's effort to repeal the ACA, and to news that U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to zero out federal funding for the Special Olympics.





The Michigander who made women’s lives more secure, and created a business along the way



Stateside's conversation with Rachel Clark

Sabina “Bina” West was a country school teacher in Michigan’s Thumb before becoming a successful businesswoman and a political force. In 1892, she helped make thousands of other womens’ lives more secure by making it possible for them to buy life insurance policies without a husband or male relative.

Rachel Clark, from the Michigan History Center, talks with Stateside about the history of the Woman's Life Insurance Society, and how West built a successful business that is still running today.

Ann Arbor writer's debut YA novel features star-crossed country music starts

Stateside's conversation with Erin Hahn

The newly released young adult novel You'd Be Mine is a story of two country music stars, figuring out how to work through old pain, finding their true selves and love, while playing on stages across America.

Author Erin Hahn is from Ann Arbor. She talks to Stateside about how she got her start writing novels, as well as her reaction to the sucess of her debut novel.

Hahn will be at Nicola's Books, along with New York Times bestselling author Karen McManus on Thursday, March 28th at 7pm.





The brain-altering power of grief

Stateside's conversation with Natasha T. Miller

An event at the Detroit Institute of Arts is exploring one of the most universal emotional experiences: grief. "The Science of Grief" is 14-hour community performance that will open Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Neuroscientist Dr. Yewande Pearse, who will be speaking at the event, joined Stateside to talk about how our brains change in response to grief, and why she was drawn to researching the emotion.





We must fix adoption process biased against children with darker skin, says MSU professor

Stateside's conversation with Ron Hall Michigan State University social work professor Ron Hall has been looking at the research, and says it's clear: the adoption system in this country discriminates against darker-skinned children. Hall joins Stateside to tell us why children with darker skin fare worse in the adoption system, and how social workers can help create more equitable outcomes.

