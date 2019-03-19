Stateside: Michigan could be 2020 battleground state; lab ends testing on beagles; ads in kids’ apps

Stateside for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Today on Stateside, we talk with a doctor whose research found the most popular kids' apps are loaded with hidden and manipulative advertising. Plus, we hear from the producer of Love, Gilda, a documentary film about the life of comedian and Detroit native Gilda Radner.



Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.











Michigan already shaping up as a battleground state for the 2020 presidential run

Stateside’s conversation with reporter Tim Alberta

With 594 days until the presidential election, White House hopefuls already have Michigan on their radar screens. On Monday, many Michiganders showed up to see Democratic presidential candidates Kristen Gillibrand and Beto O'Rourke in Metro Detroit. Tim Alberta, a feature reporter for Politico joins Stateside to discuss Michigan's status as a must-win state in the 2020 election.





Lab ends study that force-fed beagles fungicide

Stateside’s conversation with Katie Conlee

Last week, the Humane Society of the United States released findings from an undercover investigation of a Michigan lab. The lab had been hired by Corteva Agriscience, a division of DowDuPont, to force-feed fungicide to the dogs to text toxicity. Since then, Corteva has announced that pesticide tests being conducted on 36 beagles at the laboratory have been halted.

Vice President of Animal Research Issues for the Humane Society Katie Conlee​ talks to Stateside about the group's effort to get the dogs out the lab and into new homes.





The hidden, manipulative advertising in your kid’s favorite apps



Stateside's conversation with Jenny Radesky

Jenny Radesky is a pediatrician at the University of Michigan. After she and her team decided to study popular children’s apps, they discovered some troubling information about the advertisements embedded within those apps. Radesky shares some of the key findings of her research, and gives her advice for parents about managing their kids' time with technology.

Jenny Radesky is a pediatrician at the University of Michigan. After she and her team decided to study popular children's apps, they discovered some troubling information about the advertisements embedded within those apps. Radesky shares some of the key findings of her research, and gives her advice for parents about managing their kids' time with technology.





Gilda Radner documentary is an intimate look at life of beloved comedian and Detroit native

Stateside’s conversation with “Love, Gilda” producer Meryl Goldsmith and Michael Radner

Film producer Meryl Goldsmith and Michael Radner — brother to famous actress Gilda Radner — spoke with Stateside about the documentary Love, Gilda. The documentary features extensive archival footage of Radner’s life, as well as excerpts from Gilda Radner's personal writings.

This segment originally aired on September 17, 2018.





Michigan WWII veterans share stories from country’s past, offer advice for its future



Stateside's conversation with WWII veterans Guy Stern and Art Holst

Guy Stern left Nazi Germany as a teen, and then served in the U.S. Army as part of a special military intelligence unit made up of mostly Jewish Germans, Austrians and Czechs. He was a distinguished professor of German literature and cultural history and provost at Wayne State University. At 96, he is still active at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills.

Art Holst served in the U.S. Army as part of the General George Patton's Third Army, which liberated the Buchenwald Concentration Camp on April 11, 1945. He rose to the rank of captain. After the war, he went on to become a referee in the NFL, where he officiated in Super Bowls VI and XII.

This segment originally aired on November 1, 2018.





