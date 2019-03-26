Stateside: MI's guardianship system; measles outbreak; exhibit on "open graves" at US border

Stateside for Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Today on Stateside, we speak with two Oakland County public health officials about the measles outbreak there, and what residents can do to protect themselves and their children. Plus, a look at proposed reforms to Michigan's guardianship system for elderly and incapacitated adults.



Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Oakland County health officials encourage vaccination amidst measles outbreak

Stateside’s conversation with Leigh-Anne Stafford and Pamela Hackert

The number of confirmed measles cases in Oakland County continues to rise. We talk to Oakland County Health Department's health officer Leigh-Anne Stafford , and Pamela Hackert, a physician with the department. They explain what residents need to know about the highly-contagious disease, and how they can protect themselves.

You can find the county's full list of locations where vistors may have been exposed to the measles virus here.

Theater Talk: Everything Hamilton, Young Frankenstein, plus a play about sexual assault

Stateside’s conversation with David Kiley

It’s time to check-in with Encore Michigan’s David Kiley and find out what’s going on in Michigan’s theater scene this month. We hear about The University of Detroit Mercy’s production of Young Frankenstein, Popcorn Falls at the Tipping Point in Northville, and Hamilton at the Fisher Theatre.

Hot tip: If you're a Hamilton fan, Kiley says you can score some seats by entering the daily lottery, and keeping an eye on the "Broadway in Detroit" Facebook page.

New exhibit highlights the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border with 3,034 toe tags

Stateside's conversation with Jason De León

Headlines continue to run about the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Now, a new project called Hostile Terrain 94 tries to redirect our attention to the journey of migrants at the center of that crisis.

University of Michigan anthropologist and Undocumented Migration Project founder Jason de León spearheaded the exhibit. He tells us about how he’s used his training as an anthropologist and archaeologist to tell the stories of migrants, and how he hopes the exhibit will impact visitors.

Changes coming for Michigan’s guardianship system under new task force

Stateside's conversation with Alison Hirschel

A new state task force on elder abuse was announced by the state's Attorney General Dana Nessel Monday. Alison Hirschel is a member of that new task force, as well as director and managing attorney of the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative. Hirschel tells us why the task force is prioritizing reforms to the state's guardianship system. Guardians are assigned by probate courts to take over the medical, financial, and other decisions for someone deemed "incapacitated" by the court.

Professional guardian reacts to state's new elder abuse task force

Stateside's conversation with Georgia Callis

Georgia Callis is the Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Michigan Guardianship Association, which represents professional guardians in Michigan. She explains the role that guardians play in the lives of the people they care for, and shares what changes she thinks could improve the state's guardianship system.

Local music students perform in bracket-style competition

Interlochen Public Radio's Daniel Wanschura reports on a different kind of March Madness

While college basketball fans nationwide have been poring over their brackets, some music students in Northern Michigan have been participating in the "March Madness Practice Challenge." Interlochen Public Radio's Daniel Wanschura brings us the story of Ricky, a 10-year-old violinist who's currently in the competition's Elite Eight.

