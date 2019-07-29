Stateside: Rep. Paul Mitchell’s retirement; politics of Thumb region; Tim Alberta on GOP civil war

Stateside for Monday, July 29, 2019

Today on Stateside, the political future of Michigan’s 10th Congressional District after Republican Representative Paul Mitchell announced that he will be retiring in 2020. Plus, a conversation about key events that changed the tides of American politics over the past decade with “American Carnage” author Tim Alberta.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.



Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan will not seek re-election to Congress in 2020

Stateside’s conversation with Paul Mitchell, plus analysis with Zach Gorchow

Last week, U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Dryden) announced that he would be retiring at the end of his second term in office. Mitchell represents Michigan's 10th District, which includes much of The Thumb region. In his speech on the House Floor, Mitchell cited “rhetoric [that] overwhelms policy” in D.C. and a desire to spend more time with his family as reasons for his decision. Mitchell joined Stateside to talk about why he felt this was the right time to announce his retirement.

Zach Gorchow, editor of Gongwer News Service, weighs in on Mitchell's retirement and offers his predictions for how Michigan's 10th District will vote in 2020.

“American Carnage” author Tim Alberta on Justin Amash, Trump, and ideological splits in the GOP

Stateside’s conversation with Tim Alberta

Over the past decade, a series of events have propelled American politics and culture gradually but inevitably in a new direction. In his new book “American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump,” Politico Magazine chief political correspondent Tim Alberta looks back on the past 10 years of U.S. politics, what role he thinks Michigan will play in the 2020 election, and how growing up in Brighton has influenced his understanding of the current political world.

