Stateside: Shortage of drug treatment in rural MI; roots of Islamophobia; high cost of PFAS cleanup

Stateside for Friday, March 22, 2019

Today on Stateside, we look at why people in rural parts of Michigan have difficulty accessing what many doctors consider the most effective treatment for opioid addiction. We also talk about the roots of Islamophobia in the United States, and the financial strain PFAS contamination puts on munipalities.



Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Michigan struggles to fill need for drug addiction specialists – especially in rural areas

Stateside’s conversation with Audrey Smith

Michigan ranks 13th in opioid deaths in the nation, and many of these deaths are in rural areas where certified addiction specialists are rare. Audrey Smith from the Family Medical Center of Michigan joins Stateside to talk about barriers that rural residents face in receiving addiction care, and the incremental progress Michigan is making in addressing the opioid crisis.

The ‘gold standard’ for addiction treatment that many patients can’t get

Interlochen Public Radio’s Max Johnston reports

One effective form for treating opiate addiction involves prescription medication, but it can be hard to find in northern Michigan. Interlochen Public Radio’s Max Johnston reports on the difficulty of accessing medication-assisted treatment in Northern Michigan.

Author breaks down the “roots and rise” of Islamophobia in America

Stateside’s conversation with Khaled Beydoun

The murder of 50 Muslim worshipers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last week has ignited an international conversation about Islamophobia. Khaled Beydoun, author of American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear, joined Stateside to talk about the history behind Islamophobia in the U.S. and what it means for American Muslims today.

Artisans in Michigan: Mandolin maker in Marshall makes musical masterpieces

Lester Graham visits mandolin maker Derek Smith

Derek Smith and the rest of the team at Northfield Mandolins make high-end instruments. And the demand for the mandolins is brisk, thanks in part Smith says, to the high profile of mandolin player and public radio host Chris Thile. In this week's edition of Artisans of Michigan, Lester Graham visits Marshall, Michigan to learn more about the art behind Smith's hand-crafted instruments.

and the rest of the team at Northfield Mandolins make high-end instruments. And the demand for the mandolins is brisk, thanks in part Smith says, to the high profile of mandolin player and public radio host Chris Thile. In this week's edition of Artisans of Michigan, Lester Graham visits Marshall, Michigan to learn more about the art behind Smith's hand-crafted instruments. Support for arts and culture coverage is supported in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

MLive report: PFAS in drinking water saddles communities with unforeseen costs

Stateside’s conversation with Paula Gardner

Paula Gardner of MLive published a As PFAS spreads to community drinking water systems and wastewater treatment plants, the costs are piling up.of MLive published a story this week detailing those mounting costs and how municipalities are paying for them.

Political roundup: Proposed 45 cent gas tax has “close to zero” chance of happening despite lack of alternatives

Stateside’s conversation with Vicki Barnett and John Sellek

The top question in Lansing these days is a familiar one: Where is Michigan going to find the money to fix the roads? Our political commentators analyze the potential plans and what roadblocks lay ahead.

Vicki Barnett is a former Mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic state legislator. John Sellek is CEO of Lansing public relations firm Harbor Strategic. He was communications director for two Republican attorneys general, and worked for the Michigan governor's office and the state legislature.

(Subscribe to Stateside on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

