Stateside: Survivors speak out at MSU Board meeting; Detroit’s gargoyles; Maumee River pollution

Today on Stateside, the interim president of Michigan State University has publically apologized to survivors of sexual abuse by former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar. At a Friday meeting, those survivors told the Board of Trustees that apologies aren’t enough. Plus, documenting the architectural creatures that watch over Detroit.

Nassar survivors tell MSU trustees that apologies are not enough

Stateside's conversation with Cheyna Roth

“When will you show us you care?” That was the question survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar had for the MSU Board of Trustees on Friday. Michigan Radio’s Cheyna Roth was at the trustees’ meeting and joined Stateside to talk about what the survivors are asking for, and how board members responded.

"Unprecedented" small-town fight over legal weed

Max Johnston reports on the village of Vanderbilt's debate over marijuana businesses

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan this year. But many cities across the state aren’t letting marijuana businesses operate, at least until there are state regulations in place. The village of Vanderbilt in northern Michigan is in the middle of a legal and political debate over that very issue, and what happens there could set a precedent for the rest of the state. Interlochen Public Radio’s Max Johnston has the story.

A long time running: Michigan man laces up for 50th consecutive Boston Marathon

Stateside's conversation with Mark Bauman

Running the Boston Marathon is an impressive feat. But how about running 50 of them? Mark Bauman is owner of Bauman’s Running and Walking Shop in Mundy Township, near Flint. And next week, he’ll be running his 50th consecutive Boston Marathon. We talked to Bauman about how he’s preparing for the big race, and what keeps him running after all these years.

Photographer captures Detroit’s gargoyles and other architectural creatures in new book

Stateside's conversation with Jeff Morrison

Many people never notice the silent stone faces keeping vigil over the city of Detroit. But one new book exposes them, studies them, presents them, and explains them. The book is Guardians of Detroit: Architectural Sculpture in the Motor City. We talk to author Jeff Morrison about documenting the silent statues watching over the Motor City.

Cheers! An NYC cocktail with a Michigan twist

Tammy stirs up a cocktail with Michigan ingredients

This week’s Cheers! cocktail highlights uses three Michigan ingredients to recreate a famous New York cocktail bar’s recipe. Tammy Coxen of Tammy’s Tastings introduces us to her version of the Jesper Lind.

Environmental groups say increase in factory farms feeding bacteria blooms in Lake Erie

Stateside's conversation with Madeline Fleisher

Algal blooms are a growing problem in Lake Erie, and can lead to toxins in the water under the right circumstances. The Environment Working Group and the Environmental Law and Policy Center investigated the sources of the nutrients feeding the algal blooms.

We talk to Madeline Fleisher, senior attorney with the ELPC, about their effort to document the increase in the number of so-called factory farms in the watershed of the Maumee River, which flows into Lake Erie.

Political roundup: Gov. Whitmer’s first 100 days productive, but state budget deadline still looms

Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema and Vicki Barnett

Ever since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, pundits and reporters have been assessing presidents' first 100 days in office. That has since spilled over to other executives. So, here we are, 100 days into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s term in office. We'll talk to our Friday political commentators about how she’s doing.

Vicki Barnett is a former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic member of the state legislature. Ken Sikkema is a senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican majority leader in the Michigan Senate.

