Stateside: Whitmer’s line-item vetos; UM philosopher wins MacArthur; arming teachers in rural MI

Today on Stateside, how Governor Gretchen Whitmer used line-item vetoes to retool the state budget crafted by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Plus, we speak to the superintendent of a rural school district that could be the first in Michigan to let staff carry guns.



Gov. Whitmer seeks to recapture political capital with 147 line-item vetoes within GOP-passed budget

Stateside’s conversation with Rick Pluta and Emily Lawler

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday unveiled a mountain of line-item vetoes to the state budget sent to her by GOP leaders in the Legislature. Rick Pluta is Michigan Radio's Capitol Bureau Chief, and Emily Lawler is a political reporter with MLive. They break down which items Whitmer crossed off of the GOP-crafted budget, the Republican response to her decisions, and what all of this says about how the governor and the Legislature will work together moving forward.

Mixtape: Politically-inspired music; ukulele versions of rock songs; upbeat pop tunes

Stateside’s conversation with John Sinkevics

Local Spins editor and publisher John Sinkevics covers the West Michigan music scene. He updates us on three artists to look out for this month, including Northern Michigan’s May Erlewine, Grand Rapids veteran singer-songwriter Patty PerShayla, and the sunny, Lake-Michigan inspired pop band The Skinny Limbs.

UM philosopher and MacArthur fellow says philosophy isn’t just for the ivory tower

Stateside's interview with Elizabeth Anderson

Becoming a MacArthur Fellow — often called the “genius grant” — is a pretty big deal. The fellowship brings a $625,000 no-strings-attached grant. Among the recently-announced 2019 class of MacArthur Fellows is University of Michigan philosopher Elizabeth Anderson. She tells us about her research into Democratic theory and equality, and what she sees as philosophy’s role in modern life.

Rural Michigan school district considers arming teachers as part of a mass shooter response plan

Stateside’s conversation with Steve Guerra

When it comes to an active shooter situation, the safety concerns of urban and rural school administrators differ quite drastically. Schools in rural areas can be miles away from the nearest police station, which is why Addison Community Schools could become the first district in Michigan to allow its staff to carry guns.

Steve Guerra is the Superintendent of Addison Community Schools. He explains why his district is considering this step, how community members are responding, and what kinds of discussions he’s had so far with the Lenawee County Sheriff.

Aerial pesticide spraying is the “best” option to stop EEE from spreading, says state health official

Stateside’s conversation with Lynn Sutfin

Michigan began aerial spraying of pesticides Monday night in attempt to combat mosquitos carrying Eastern equine encephalitis. EEE is a rare, incurable disease that affects humans and animals. So far, there have been nine confirmed human cases of the virus, three of which have been fatal. Most of the affected counties are in southwest Michigan.

Lynn Sutfin is with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She explains why the state has decided to spray, and addresses concerns about the impact the spray might have on bees or other beneficial insects.

