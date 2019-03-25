Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon help launch Apple TV service

Usually when Apple hosts one of its "special events" at the Steve Jobs Theater in Silicon Valley, it's rolling out new products, unveiling the latest iPhone, Mac or Apple Watch on the black stage with dramatic music and slick videos. Today's event had all of that, plus appearances by Steve Carell, Steven Spielberg and Reese Witherspoon. But Apple wasn't launching new devices. Instead, it announced a whole new suite of services, including a new credit card that works with Apple Pay and a long-anticipated streaming TV service with a bunch of original content.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.