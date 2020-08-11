Storms Batter Michiana, Team Will Survey Possible Tornado Damage Near Wakarusa

The National Weather Service was deluged with storm reports following last night’s weather that tore through the Michiana area. A team from the agency will be in Elkhart County three miles southwest of Wakarusa today surveying damage that may have been caused by a suspected tornado.

According to the NWS out of North Webster, tree damage throughout the listening area was widespread. Pea-sized hail hit an area near Bourbon. In Berrien County a transformer was blown down. Tens of thousands of people are without power today. This morning Indiana Michigan Power is reporting nearly 41,000 outages as of 7:45am.

Here's the latest on outages reported by NIPSCO:

At peak, 95,300 NIPSCO customers were without power, now down to approximately 51,000 as crews worked throughout the night to assess and repair damages. Most impacted communities include Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Hebron, Nappanee, Portage and Valparaiso.

Due to the extent of the damage sustained from broken poles, downed power lines and trees, an estimate on when power will be restored by community is not able to be determined at this time. However, nearly 2,000 individual repairs remain to be completed, and NIPSCO does anticipate the potential for a multi-day outage for some customers.

You can read more details from the North Webster based NWS storm reports here.

Meantime, the system that hit our area also took a toll throughout the Midwest earlier in the day Monday.

It was a rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power. The storm known as a derecho lasted several hours Monday as it tore across eastern Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. A scientist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says the storm had the wind speed of a major hurricane, and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado.