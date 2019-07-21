Storms knocked out power to more than 500,000 Michigan customers

Crews are working to restore power after heavy storms over two days knocked out power for roughly 500,000 Michigan homes and businesses.



Detroit-based DTE Energy said Sunday that about 400,000 customers were without power because of storms that tore through southeast Michigan on Friday and Saturday. Officials say it's the largest storm to hit the region since March 2017. The utility says it could be as late as Wednesday before power is fully restored.

“We definitely understand their extreme frustration with the delay in their restoration," said DTE spokeswoman Heather Rivard. "We are working as hard as we can to try to prioritize their restoration."

The utility has requested help from 800 line workers in nearby states. The weather downed about 2,000 of its lines.

“We are hopeful that neighboring states such as Ohio, Indiana and even Wisconsin, that are currently holding crews for their own expected weather will have crews become available and will free them up to come assist us,” said Rivard.

Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy said Sunday that over 212,000 customers were affected by the weather. They estimate that roughly 121,000 customers remained without power by Sunday morning. The utility says the storms downed over 2,600 wires.

Consumers Energy estimates it will have all power restored by the end of Tuesday.

