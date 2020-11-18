Studebaker-Themed Gifts Are Available For Holiday Shopping

Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday will be in full force at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend.

The Studebaker National Museum and Gift Store will be open seven days a week for shoppers looking for apparel, holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

Black Friday is Nov. 27 and Shop Local Saturday is Nov. 28.

You can shop at the museum's store anytime online as well at this link.

Museum hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm EDT. Sunday hours are 12pm-5pm EDT. The museum is located at 201 Chapin Street in South Bend, just eight blocks west of the downtown area.