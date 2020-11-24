Stutzman Resigning From Indiana House, Blames Governor

Rep. Christy Stutzman (R-Middlebury) announced Tuesday she is resigning her seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. And she’s blaming Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Stutzman runs a tourism business with her family, the Barns at Nappanee, in northeast Indiana. In a Facebook post, the second-term representative said the governor’s “unilateral” COVID-19 restrictions have put the business in serious jeopardy.

And Stutzman said Holcomb’s latest restrictions forced her to resign – effective next month – to focus more fully on keeping the business afloat.

The only new requirement for businesses in Holcomb’s latest executive order says they need to post a sign about face coverings and ensure employees and customers are wearing masks.

The governor’s latest order does more strictly limit social gatherings – including weddings, which Stutzman’s business hosts. However, venues like Stutzman’s can get approval from local health departments to exceed those gathering limits.

Stutzman’s replacement will be chosen by a private Republican precinct caucus.

