Stutzman Resigning From Indiana House, Blames Governor

By Brandon Smith 50 minutes ago

Rep. Christy Stutzman (R-Middlebury) was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2018.
Credit (Courtesy of the Indiana House Republican caucus)

Rep. Christy Stutzman (R-Middlebury) announced Tuesday she is resigning her seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. And she’s blaming Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Stutzman runs a tourism business with her family, the Barns at Nappanee, in northeast Indiana. In a Facebook post, the second-term representative said the governor’s “unilateral” COVID-19 restrictions have put the business in serious jeopardy.

And Stutzman said Holcomb’s latest restrictions forced her to resign – effective next month – to focus more fully on keeping the business afloat.

The only new requirement for businesses in Holcomb’s latest executive order says they need to post a sign about face coverings and ensure employees and customers are wearing masks.

The governor’s latest order does more strictly limit social gatherings – including weddings, which Stutzman’s business hosts. However, venues like Stutzman’s can get approval from local health departments to exceed those gathering limits.

Stutzman’s replacement will be chosen by a private Republican precinct caucus.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Christy Stutzman
Middlebury
Amish Acres
Nappanee
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Covid-19
Local
resignation
Indiana Legislature

Related Content

New Owners Rename Amish Acres Tourist Site 'The Barns at Nappanee'

By Associated Press Mar 7, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/AmishAcres/photos/a.238996871012/10157045862176013/?type=3&theater

NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — A popular northern Indiana tourist attraction that provides a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish has been given a new name by its new owners.

The site in Nappanee had been known as Amish Acres.

Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman says its new name is The Barns at Nappanee.

Stutzman purchased most of the complex with two partners last month at an auction.

The attraction is 30 miles from South Bend. It's drawn about 150,000 visitors annually to its historical cabins, barns and other structures.

Amish Acres Sells in Seven Parts for Total of $4.225 Million

By Jennifer Weingart Feb 6, 2020
Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

 

The bids started off quickly Wednesday night, with baselines laid down for 16 parcels of property. Then, as the parcels were combined together, the bids got slower and the prices climbed higher. 

In the end Amish Acres sold in seven parts to six bidders for a total of $4.255 million. 

The heart of the property; the restaurant, theatre, Round Barn and Amish Acres names, the liquor license and rights to the Amish Acres Arts and Crafts Festival went to the team behind the Kruse Plaza Entertainment space in Auburn for $1.55 million.

Indiana Nears Topping Monthly High For COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press 59 minutes ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining as health officials have added 103 more deaths to the state’s pandemic toll. The Indiana State Department of Health’s Tuesday update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday, which push November’s total to at least 991. Indiana’s monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana’s hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.