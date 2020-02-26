Subaru's Indiana Plant Getting $158M Expansion, 350 New Jobs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Subaru plant in northwest Indiana is set for a $158 million expansion that will create 350 new jobs by adding a new service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive announced both projects Wednesday for the plant’s 820-acre Lafayette campus.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

The plant, located about 60 miles north of Indianapolis, is Subaru’s only manufacturing facility outside of Asia.

It employs more than 6,000 workers who build the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models for North America.

The plant began operations in 1989 and its production this year is projected to reach 410,000 vehicles.