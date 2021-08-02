summer art events

Today we talk to leaders at museums and arts councils around the state to hear about what they have in store for the rest of the summer season and get details about upcoming events, from Van Gogh to film festivals.
Produced by Micah Yason.
Guests:
Anne McKim
Executive Director, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana
Jonathan Berger
Deputy Director of Marketing and External Affairs, Newfields in Indianapolis
Rachelle Reinking
Director of Communications, ArtsUnited in Fort Wayne
Eric Winston
Executive Director and Founder, Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival