Summer Art Events

By All In Staff 36 minutes ago

Credit Redd/Unsplash

Today we talk to leaders at museums and arts councils around the state to hear about what they have in store for the rest of the summer season and get details about upcoming events, from Van Gogh to film festivals.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Anne McKim
Executive Director, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana

Jonathan Berger
Deputy Director of Marketing and External Affairs, Newfields in Indianapolis

Rachelle Reinking
Director of Communications, ArtsUnited in Fort Wayne

Eric Winston
Executive Director and Founder, Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

Tags: 
art museums
art councils
summer art events
Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana
ArtsUnited Fort Wayne
Newfields Indianapolis
Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival