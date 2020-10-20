Attention around Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has grown, as the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to pass the SCOTUS nominee for a confirmation vote from the full Senate.

Today we talk about who Amy Coney Barrett is with two of her colleagues, both professors of law at Notre Dame, and an expert on constitutional law from the IU McKinney School of Law. We talk about her judicial philosophies, the process it takes to become a judge, and the precedent of a nomination so close to an election.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Nicole Garnett

Professor of Law, Notre Dame

Stephanie Barclay

Associate Professor of Law, Notre Dame

Gerard Magliocca

Samuel R. Rosen Professor of Law, IU McKinney School of Law