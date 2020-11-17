Survey: Michigan Educators Feel Unsafe Returning To School

By Associated Press 33 minutes ago

Credit https://www.mea.org/for-news-media/

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Education Association survey finds a majority of educators in Michigan have safety concerns and don’t believe their schools will be able to return to in-person learning in January. It found 74% of educators prefer some level of virtual learning for now. Almost half of the 47,040 educators who responded to the survey said they felt their concerns were not addressed in their school district’s plans for reopening or virtual learning. The state teachers' union wants to see this change and get teachers more involved in the decision making. The union has about 120,000 members.

Tags: 
Michigan
MEA
Michigan Education Association
teachers
COVID-19 Local
schools

