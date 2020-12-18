Suspect Who Was 13 When A Murder Occurred Is Convicted As An Adult In Elkhart County

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A teenager who was 13 years old when accused of killing an 18-year-old in northern Indiana has been convicted of murder. Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno delivered the verdict Wednesday, about three months after holding a bench trial. Alphonso James is now 16. He was 13 years old in 2018 when he was accused of repeatedly shooting Jaren Minies in a dispute over a gun, money and a video game system. The prosecutor chose to charge James as an adult. James testified in September, telling the judge that it was a case of self-defense. But prosecutor Vicki Becker said James’ explanation didn’t match the evidence.