Suspected 'Porch Pirates' Arrested In Thefts From St. Joe, Elkhart And Cass Counties

St. Joseph County Police announced that two women have been arrested in connection with a string of porch thefts throughout portions of Michiana.

(You can read the release from police below.)



St. Joseph County, IN – January 12, 2021 – Shortly after 3:00 pm this afternoon an officer withSJCPD traffic unit recognized a maroon Jeep Cherokee on Ireland Road matching a suspect vehicleinvolved in string of porch thefts. The officer followed and stopped the Jeep Cherokee a short time later. The two occupants of the Jeep were found to be in possession of controlled substance and property suspected to be stolen from thefts in St. Joseph County, Elkhart County and Cass County Michigan. The occupants were detained and interviewed by detectives from the St. Joseph County Police Department, Goshen Police Department and Elkhart City Police Department. Isaray Rodriguez, age 21 of South Bend was arrested and booked into the County Jail on preliminary charges of Possession of a Schedule I-IV Controlled Substance, Level 6, Possession Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor, and False Informing, Misdemeanor. Stephanie Stouder, age 28 of Bristol was arrested and booked into the County Jail on preliminary charge of Theft, Level 6, and is also being held on a warrant out of Elkhart County. In the days ahead detectives with all the area police departments will continue working to connect the suspect to additional suspected thefts in St. Joseph County, Osceloa, South Bend, Goshen, Walkerton, Elkhart City, Elkhart County and Edwardsburg. Additional information will be release as formal charges are filed. “I want to thank our Traffic Unit officer for recognizing and stopping the vehicle, along with all the officers and detectives with SJCPD, Goshen PD and Elkhart PD that spent all evening interviewing the suspects and processing the evidence. It was very much a team effort,” Sheriff Bill Redman stated. Please be advised that the charges against these defendants are merely accusations and that they are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.