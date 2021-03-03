Sustain Your Community. Seeking More Sustaining Members During WVPE's Spring Membership Campaign

WVPE's 2021 Spring Membership campaign is happening now! Support your local NPR station by making a donation and please consider becoming a sustaining member of WVPE. Click here to do that right now. Or you can also call to become a sustaining member of WVPE at 888 889 9269.

Investing in your community is important. Your donation to this station keeps people informed so that they can, in turn, make good decisions. One way to make a long-term, meaningful impact is with an automatic monthly donation. Support your community by supporting this station.

Thanks in advance for your generosity.