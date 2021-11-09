Systemic issues in Minor League Baseball (repeat)

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Major League Baseball recently announced they will require teams to provide housing for their Minor League players starting in 2022 The historic change comes after more players have shared their experiences and hardships as Minor Leaguers.

Today we talk about the challenges some Minor League players face, from financial hardship to housing insecurity.

Originally aired October 20, 2021.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Harry Marino

Executive Director, Advocates for Minor Leaguers

Kieran Lovegrove

Career Minor League Pitcher, Rocket City Trash Pandas in Alabama