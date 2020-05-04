Indiana's teachers have been forced to adapt to incredibly challenging circumstances throughout the pandemic.

To help kick off Teacher Appreciation Week, we talk to teachers about how they tailored their curriculum to help students learn from home. We also talk to officials from the Indiana Department of Education, to learn about some of the innovative solutions schools and teachers have come up with in a short amount of time.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Cathy‌ ‌Bullington‌

Elementary School ‌Art‌ ‌Teacher ‌in‌ ‌Bedford‌‌

John‌ ‌Hurley‌

Career‌ ‌and‌ ‌Technical‌ ‌Education‌ ‌Teacher,‌ ‌South‌ ‌Spencer‌ ‌High‌ ‌School‌

Robin LeClaire

Chief Academic Officer, Indiana Department of Education

Adam Baker

Press Secretary, Indiana Department of Education